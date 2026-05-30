IPL Final 2026: Akasa Air Rolls Out Special Flights To Ahmedabad From Mumbai & Bengaluru For RCB VS GT Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium On May 31

Mumbai: Amid huge passenger rush expected for the IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad, AAkasa Air has introduced special match-day flight services from Mumbai and Bengaluru, allowing cricket fans to travel conveniently for the high-voltage clash. The IPL 2026 final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

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The scheduled flights will enable fans to reach Ahmedabad in time for the match, witness the final live, and return to their home cities early the next morning. The arrangement eliminates the need for an overnight stay for the high-voltage game. Hotel prices in Ahmedabad typically surge during major IPL matches, making the service an attractive option for fans.

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Taking to its official handle on X, the carrier wrote, "Special match-day flights between Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad! Touch down in Ahmedabad well in time for the big game. Feel the adrenaline of the finals. Return home to Mumbai or Bengaluru soon after the match, Skip the overnight stay - just enjoy pure cricket action and seamless travels."

Bengaluru–Ahmedabad Flight Schedule

The Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight will depart at 9.30 am and arrive in Ahmedabad at 11.50 am on May 31. The return flight will depart Ahmedabad at 4.10 am on June 1 and arrive in Bengaluru at 6.35 am.

Mumbai–Ahmedabad Flight Schedule

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad service will depart from Navi Mumbai International Airport at 2.45 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 4.15 pm on May 31. Following the final, the return flight will depart Ahmedabad at 3.10 am on June 1 and arrive at NMI at 4.45 am.

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