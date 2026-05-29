IPL 2026 Final Confirmed! RCB VS GT At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad On May 31

The stage is set for the grand finale of the 2026 Indian Premier League as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans in the summit clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31.

The much-anticipated title clash was confirmed after Gujarat Titans sealed their place in the final with a commanding victory in Qualifier 2. Led by skipper Shubman Gill, GT chased down a massive target in style, continuing their impressive run in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, had already booked their berth in the final after a dominant performance in Qualifier 1. RCB will now have another opportunity to end their long wait for a maiden IPL trophy, with fans hoping stars like Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar can deliver on the biggest stage.

For Gujarat Titans, this marks yet another strong campaign since joining the league. Gill has been in sensational form throughout the season and will once again be central to GT’s hopes in the final.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to witness a packed crowd for the blockbuster contest between two of the most consistent sides of IPL 2026. With explosive batting line-ups, in-form captains and high stakes involved, the final promises to be a thrilling showdown.

RCB are chasing history and their elusive first IPL crown, while GT will look to add another title to their growing legacy. The winner on May 31 will be crowned champions of IPL 2026.