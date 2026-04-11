Intoxicated Man Assaults Mumbai Cops, Damages Police Equipment During Clash In Sakinaka | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was booked by the Sakinaka police for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol, assaulting police personnel, and damaging a tablet and a walkie-talkie. The incident occurred on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Prashant Ingale.



According to the police, at around 1.10 am, the Sakinaka police control room received a call from a woman who alleged that her husband was assaulting her while under the influence of alcohol at Radhakrush Society, Netaji Nagar in Sakinaka. She requested immediate police assistance.



Upon reaching the spot, the police found that Ingale was intoxicated and creating a disturbance. When the police tried to calm him down, he became aggressive and began shouting at them. He allegedly attacked a constable, snatched a walkie-talkie from him, and assaulted him.





When Constable Pradip Patil (38) tried to intervene, Ingale also physically assaulted him. Patil then called for additional police support. Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Chavan arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify Ingale. However, Ingale allegedly refused to cooperate, snatched a tablet from Patil’s hand, and smashed it on the floor.



The police subsequently detained Ingale and brought him to the Sakinaka police station. At the station, he allegedly threatened the police, claiming he had contacts and could get them dismissed from their jobs.





He was later taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East for a medical examination. The police registered a case against him under Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty) along with other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused works with a private company.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)