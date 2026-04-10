Mumbai Crime: ₹1.96 Crore Fraud Case Filed Against Company Director, Associate In Churchgate Procurement Scam

Marine Drive Police register fraud case over alleged corporate scam in South Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 10: The Marine Drive Police have registered an FIR of financial fraud amounting to approximately Rs 1.96 crore against two individuals, including a company director, for allegedly cheating a private firm over a span of more than three years.

FIR registered under BNS provisions

According to police officials, the FIR has been registered under relevant Sections 316(5) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by a 31-year-old advocate, a resident of Mahim (West).

Alleged fraud over three-year period

The complaint pertains to alleged fraudulent activities that took place between May 5, 2022, and October 31, 2025, at an office located at Vaswani Mansion on Dinshaw Vachha Road in Churchgate.

As per the preliminary investigation conducted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai, the accused identified as Chintan Jayraj Jape and his wife Alpana Dattaram Ghadigaonkar allegedly conspired to defraud Monster Energy India.

Accused allegedly inflated procurement costs

Police said that Chintan Jape, who was a director on the company’s board, misused his authority by setting up multiple firms in his and his relatives’ names.

Through these entities, the accused allegedly procured materials from suppliers at lower rates and resold them to the company at inflated prices ranging from 100% to 500%, thereby causing a financial loss of Rs 1,96,11,506 to the company while generating illegal profits.

Probe underway, no arrests yet

The case was initially taken up for inquiry by the EOW under Preliminary Inquiry. Upon finding evidence of a cognizable offence, the case was formally registered at Marine Drive Police Station with due approval from senior officers.

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No arrests have been made so far, and no amount has been recovered in the case yet. The investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Rohit Ekbote, who has taken custody of all relevant documents from the Economic Offences Wing.

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