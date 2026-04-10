Navi Mumbai Land Scam: EOW Probes ₹10.17 Crore Fraud In Panvel, 14 Accused Seek Anticipatory Bail

EOW takes over probe into major land fraud targeting martyr’s family property in Panvel | File Pic

Navi Mumbai, April 10: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has taken over the investigation into a Rs 10.17 crore land fraud case in Panvel, where fraudsters allegedly attempted to grab land allotted to the family of a martyred soldier using forged documents, officials said.

Case transferred to EOW after valuation crosses Rs 10 crore

The case was transferred from Panvel City Police to the EOW after the land’s government-approved valuation crossed Rs 10 crore, bringing it under the purview of specialised financial investigation. Following the transfer, all 14 accused have approached the court seeking anticipatory bail, fearing arrest.

Land ownership dispute and allegations of forgery

The complaint was filed by Ranjan Gajanan Patil (64), who stated that the 38.70 guntha land at Dhakta Khanda (Survey No. 561) was granted by the government to Sitabai Shankar Patil, wife of martyred soldier Shankar Tukaram Patil, who died before 1955 without children. After Sitabai’s death in 1980, the land was inherited by Patil’s family.

Investigations revealed that the accused exploited a name similarity with another woman from a Belapur-based family also named Sitabai Shankar Patil. Police said the accused used a legal heir certificate obtained from a Belapur court for unrelated reasons to falsely establish ownership over the land. They allegedly misled the revenue authorities and got 14 names entered into the land records.

Fraud scale rises after official valuation

Initially believed to be a Rs 2 crore fraud, the scale of the scam expanded after an official valuation pegged the property at Rs 10,17,81,000.

A case has been registered against 14 persons, including Dinkar Shankar Patil, under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The probe has been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing considering the high value of the land and the prima facie evidence of forgery,” a police officer from Panvel City Police Station said.

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FIR registered following court intervention

The fraud came to light after Patil approached a Panvel court with the help of social worker Aslam Munshi. Acting on a magistrate’s order, Panvel City Police registered an FIR last month.

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