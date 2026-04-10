‘Scary & Traumatic’: Commuter Alleges Mobbing By Auto Drivers Over Uber Bike Booking In Navi Mumbai

‘Scary and traumatic’: Commuter Alleges Mobbing By Auto Drivers Over Uber Bike Booking In Navi Mumbai |

Navi Mumbai, April 10: A Mumbai-based commuter has claimed a frightening encounter with a group of auto drivers while travelling via an Uber bike, shedding light on the ongoing friction between traditional transport operators and app based services.

In a detailed Reddit post, the commuter described how what began as a routine ride quickly escalated into a tense roadside confrontation. According to the account, an auto driver allegedly stopped the Uber bike and began arguing, soon drawing the attention of several others who gathered at the spot.

‘They mobbed us’, says commuter

The commuter recalled feeling overwhelmed as more auto drivers joined in, raising their voices and surrounding them. “It was extremely traumatic,” the post read, adding that the group claimed bike taxi services had been banned by the government.

The rider questioned the claim, pointing out that the app had allowed the booking in the first place. The uncertainty around the legality of bike taxis added to the confusion and fear during the incident.

Online reactions highlight recurring issues

The post quickly gained traction, with several users sharing similar experiences. Many alleged that auto drivers often refuse to operate by the meter, instead demanding fixed fares that are significantly higher.

One user described auto stands as being dominated by “gunda like behaviour”, recounting how they were once prevented from boarding an app based cab near Panvel. Another echoed the frustration, stating that drivers near their locality routinely refuse short distance rides or insist on inflated prices.

Larger debate on regulation and commuter rights

The incident has reignited discussions around the regulation of both auto rickshaws and emerging mobility services. Some users argued for stricter control on the number of autos on the road, suggesting it could ease congestion and improve commuter experience.

Others highlighted the need for clearer communication from authorities regarding the status of bike taxi services, to avoid misinformation and conflict on the ground.

Growing reliance on app based transport

For many in Mumbai, bike taxis have emerged as a convenient alternative, especially during peak hours or when traditional options fall short. The alleged confrontation underscores the tension between evolving commuter preferences and established transport systems.

While the authenticity of the claims cannot be independently verified, the viral post has struck a chord, reflecting a broader sentiment among daily commuters navigating the city’s complex transport landscape.

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