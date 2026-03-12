'35 Minute Trip Turns Into 55 Minute Ride': Mumbai Commuter Flags Alleged Uber App Fare Trap, Says It’s Algorithmic Fare Inflation

'35 Minute Trip Turns Into 55 Minute Ride': Mumbai Commuter Flags Alleged Cab App Fare Trap | Representaional image

A social media post by a Mumbai commuter has sparked fresh discussion about the routing systems used by Uber - the app-based cab services, with the user alleging that a straightforward journey was extended by nearly twenty minutes due to the navigation route suggested by the ride-hailing application.

The post, shared on X, described a recent ride taken after a long gap in Mumbai. According to the user, the journey involved travelling along what appeared to be a direct road, yet the application suggested a route filled with unnecessary turns and detours.

Took an Uber in Mumbai after a while and the racket is alive and well.

​The road is a straight line, but the app insists on a route so wound up it looks like a doodle. The result? A straight 35 min trip turned into a 55 min fare trap.

​It’s not optimised routing, it’s… — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) March 12, 2026

Straight Route, Longer Journey

The commuter claimed that what should have been a 35 minute journey eventually stretched to around 55 minutes. The user alleged that the driver continued following the navigation route displayed by the application, which forced the cab to take a winding path rather than a more direct road.

The post suggested that drivers often rely strictly on the in app navigation system during trips. As a result, even if a simpler route exists, the driver may continue following the route highlighted on the screen.

The user described the situation as a fare trap, suggesting that the longer route ultimately increased the trip distance and cost for the passenger.

Debate Over Algorithm Based Navigation

The post also raised broader concerns about algorithm driven route planning used by ride hailing platforms. The commuter alleged that complex routes could contribute to higher fares, especially when combined with surge pricing or distance based fare calculations.

The claim has resonated with several commuters online who often depend on app based taxi services for daily travel across Mumbai. Discussions on social media highlighted concerns about route optimisation, fare transparency, and passenger awareness during trips.

Technology and Passenger Trust

Ride hailing services have become a key part of urban mobility in Mumbai, offering convenience, digital payments, and real time tracking. However, incidents such as these often lead to renewed scrutiny of how navigation systems determine routes and fares.

While the post reflects the experience of a single commuter, it has once again brought attention to the growing dependence on algorithm driven travel tools and the importance of ensuring that technology improves efficiency rather than complicating everyday journeys.

