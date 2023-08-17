Interstate Drug Trafficking Gang Busted by Mumbai Crime Branch; 9 Arrested, Seizures Worth ₹1.19 Cr Confiscated | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has dismantled an interstate gang engaged in drug trafficking, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals, including a woman. Seizures amounting to ₹1.19 crore, encompassing drugs, cash, and vehicles, have been made by the Crime Branch. Notably, three of the apprehended suspects have previous criminal records, and the police had been monitoring their activities.

The sixth unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch confiscated drugs worth ₹71.39 lakh, cash totaling ₹17.89 lakh, mobile devices, and three vehicles with a combined value of ₹26.60 lakh while taking decisive action against the drug syndicate. The arrested individuals had transported narcotics in two vehicles from Nagpur to Mumbai with the intent to distribute them. Among the detainees, Sarfaraz Shabir Ali, also known as Golden Bhura (27), who is the orchestrator of the arrested gang, has been apprehended. Golden Bhura has been implicated in five cases in Mumbai—three at Kurla Police Station and two with the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Crime Branch Unit 9 Arrests 7 in Drug Case | Vijay Gohil

Gang Leader Takes Inspiration from Drug Lord Pablo Escobar

According to sources, Golden Bhura aspires to emulate the likes of Pablo Escobar, the notorious Colombian drug lord. In pursuit of this ambition, he even creates videos. Another suspect, Sana Khan, who is now in custody, is also associated with this gang. Sana Khan, using the alias Priyanka Ashok Karkaur (24), possessed two Aadhaar cards. She is revealed to be Golden Bhura's girlfriend. Sana hails from Rajasthan.

The apprehended suspects identified by the Crime Branch are Sahil Khan, known as Marsa (27), Mohd Ajmal Shaikh (45), Shamshuddin Shah (22), Imran Pathan (37), Tausif Mantri (27), Ismail Siddiqui (27), and Raees Qureshi.

Gang was being monitored for months

Multiple cases have been registered against Salil Khan and Ajmal Shaikh in various police stations across Mumbai. DCP Raj Tilak Roshan from the Crime Branch stated that these individuals procure drugs from other states and then distribute them. An amount of ₹17.89 lakh in cash has been confiscated from these individuals, with this money being earned through drug sales.

A Crime Branch official mentioned that this gang never gathers as a whole. We had been monitoring these individuals for a month. They were apprehended through a sting operation based on information we received about them transporting drugs in a vehicle at Mulund check naka. This gang is involved in drug distribution within the suburbs of Mumbai. The arrested suspects were found in possession of 350 grams of MD drugs and 45 grams of charas.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)