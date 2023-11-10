Intermittent Rainfall Refreshes Parts of Mumbai Suburbs, Yellow Alert Issued By IMD | Representational pic

Mumbai: Parts of suburban Mumbai, as well as areas in Thane and Raigad districts, experienced rainfall on Thursday evening. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the rainfall occurred due to moisture in the air. An IMD official stated, "a low-pressure system formed in the Arabian Sea, leading to increased moisture in the air since Wednesday. Additionally, there were troughs in easterly winds, pulling moisture from the sea, resulting in weather changes and rainfall in certain parts of suburban Mumbai."

Yellow alert issued

The IMD issued yellow alerts for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara, and Sangli districts on Thursday. A yellow alert was also issued for Mumbai on Wednesday, which was later withdrawn by the IMD.

Social media posts indicated that there was no rain from CSMT to Vikhroli, but rain was observed beyond Kanjurmarg. Rainfall was also reported in CBD Belapur, Kharghar, Kalyan, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, and Malad. Lightning and rainfall were observed in Mulund.

Due to light rainfall in South Mumbai on Wednesday, the city's air quality improved, with the AQI standing at 103 on Thursday morning. Among the 24 weather stations, several recorded an AQI between 50-100, falling into the 'satisfactory' category. The best AQI was recorded in Malad's Mindscape at 50, followed by Powai (67), BKC (74), Borivali East (81), and Colaba (87). Chember reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 150.

