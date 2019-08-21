Intelligent Traffic system for Mumbai

Mumbai: The state government has approved an Intelligent Traffic Management System which is aimed at ending traffic chaos. The ITMS will include installation of new signals and cameras for smart signalling and automatic identification of licence number plates.

This will help check over speeding and illegal parking; it may also help trace stolen vehicles. The system will automatically adjust the signal time slot based on the density of traffic on a road and the extent of the traffic jam.

The State cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 891 crore to implement the project which will cover 617 junctions across the city. It will also involve the installation of 4,000 new signals.

This system is equipped with dynamic signage, adaptive software and specialised cameras. For the record, there are around 34 lakh vehicles in Mumbai, with 261 out of 1000 persons owning a vehicle.

Another highlight would be installation of 925 automatic number plate recognition cameras; 300 cameras to identify vehicles moving the wrong way; 300 to detect red light violation; and 300 cameras to corner parking.

The ITMS software will be fed with traffic data, which will be used to alter signal timings. The system will also include 1,000 mid-block traffic monitoring cameras and an adaptive traffic control system.