Insurance firms release payment for rain-hit farmers

In Maharashtra, at least 90 per cent of harvested crops in as many as 325 talukas were destroyed due to the unseasonal rains.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday informed that the crop insurance companies have released the funds for the farmers, who lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains.

Farmers complained the insura­nce firms were delaying the release of the compensation, adding to their woes. However, Sena leaders staged a protest on November 6, outside the office of Bajaj Alliance General Insurance, demanding immediate release of aid.

Farmers complained the insura­nce firms were delaying the release of the compensation, adding to their woes. However, Sena leaders staged a protest on November 6, outside the office of Bajaj Alliance General Insurance, demanding immediate release of aid.

Following this, an insurance firm team visited Sena leader Ravi­ndra Mirlekar and Sena spok­es­person in Pune, Sunil Bala Kad­am, assuring the release of the payment soon.

