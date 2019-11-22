Insurance firms release payment for rain-hit farmers

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday informed that the crop insurance companies have released the funds for the farmers, who lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains.
In Maharashtra, at least 90 per cent of harvested crops in as many as 325 talukas were destroyed due to the unseasonal rains. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had visited Sangli, Satara and Igatpuri to inspect the crop loss and plight caused to the farmers due to the unseasonal rains.
Farmers complained the insurance firms were delaying the release of the compensation, adding to their woes. However, Sena leaders staged a protest on November 6, outside the office of Bajaj Alliance General Insurance, demanding immediate release of aid.
Following this, an insurance firm team visited Sena leader Ravindra Mirlekar and Sena spokesperson in Pune, Sunil Bala Kadam, assuring the release of the payment soon.
