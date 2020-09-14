Inspector dies of COVID; death toll reaches 75 in Mumbai Police

Mumbai: A 53-year-old inspector attached to Vakola police station died of Covid-19 early on Sunday morning. Inspector Xavier Rego, who had recently been hospitalized after a minor road accident, was not on duty and was recovering. As per the protocol, samples were collected for a Covid test, which came out positive later on Sunday. This is the 75th death in the Mumbai Police force.

A 1993 batch police inspector, Rego was earlier attached to Borivali police station as a Police Inspector (Crime) before being transferred to Dindoshi police station a few months ago. According to sources, Rego was involved in a road accident a fortnight ago and had sustained minor injuries and a hand fracture. After this accident, however, Rego was recovering and recuperating from the injuries.

During his recovery, Rego had developed a fever since the last two-three days and was unwell. "Early on Sunday, at around 5.30 am, Rego abruptly collapsed and fell unconscious on the bathroom floor. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead," said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8).

According to his family, Rego had fever for 2 to 3 days. The primary report said that Rego had died of heart attack and his samples were sent for Covid testing, which came out positive on Sunday, added DCP Singe. As per protocol, his family will also undergo the Covid tests and contact tracing will be done, said sources.