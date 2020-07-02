Inflated power bills: PIL in High Court

MUMBAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court raising concerns over the inflated electricity bills being received by several citizens in Maharashtra and seeking a direction to the state government and power service providers to reduce the amount.

The PIL filed by Mumbai-based businessman Ravindra Desai has also demanded that the government and companies like Adani and Tata Power formulate a strategy to avoid excess power bills in future.

Desai has sought an interim stay on payment of the electricity bill of June 2020 for each citizen pending hearing of his petition and waiver of late payment charges.

Desai filed the petition on June 29 after he received his power bill which was ten times more than his usual bill.