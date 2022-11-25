Indrani Mukerjea: Rahul conspired with Sheena for her to leave country

Indrani Mukerjea |

Mumbai: Concluding the cross-examination of Rahul Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder trial, the main accused Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer alleged that Mr Rahul had conspired with Sheena to help her leave the country with a forged passport and that he was in touch with her till September 2012, five months after the prosecution alleges she was murdered.

The lawyer alleged that Mr Rahul had used a forged marriage certificate he had prepared of their marriage and a rental agreement to get a forged passport in the name of Sheena Rahul Mukerjea. Mr Rahul flatly denied the allegation. It was further alleged that MR Rahul had used a cam scanner app for the purpose and had also taken the help of a senior police officer for the purpose. Mr Rahul denied this too. He also denied the allegation that he had falsely implicated Ms Mukerjea due to personal vengeance.

Ms Mukerjea had taken the defence that Sheena Bora is still alive. To establish this, her lawyer suggested to Mr Rahul during the proceedings that he was not aware from his personal knowledge whether she is dead or alive. He denied that he was aware of her whereabouts and that she is alive.

Read Also Mumbai college gets football bonanza amid FIFA World Cup 2022

As per the prosecution's case, Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012. Ms Indrani's lawyer alleged that Mr Rahul had been in touch with Ms Sheena till September that year. Mr Rahul had accepted earlier during the proceedings that he had deposited amounts in her bank account after she went missing - as they had an EMI to pay and also as he was concerned that she may need money. The lawyer alleged that till December 2012 he was aware of Ms Sheena's whereabouts and hence was regularly depositing money in it.

Mr Rahul’s father Peter Mukerjea is facing trial in the case along with his ex-wife Ms Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna. On Thursday, Mr Khanna's lawyer commenced cross-examining Mr Rahul after Ms Mukerjea's lawyer concluded his cross-examination.

Read Also Mumbai: New born baby girl found abandoned on footpath in Borivali