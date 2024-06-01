IndiGo Flight From Chennai Carrying 172 Passengers Makes Full Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport Following Bomb Threat |

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight 6E 5314 from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in 'full emergency' conditions at the Mumbai Airport following a bomb threat, according to a PTI report. Upon landing, the flight crew adhered to protocol, directing the aircraft to an isolation bay in line with security agency guidelines.

The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning was completed using the step ladder, according to the report. All passengers safely disembarked, and the aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection. IndiGo stated that the aircraft will return to the terminal area after completing all security checks.

Airline Issues Statement On The Incident

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft," the source said.

Confirming the alleged bomb threat to its Chennai-Mumbai flight, IndiGo said in a statement, "Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines." All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, which is currently undergoing inspection, it said.

"Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area," it added.

Similar Bomb Threat Received Last Week

This incident marks the second bomb threat to an IndiGo flight within a week. Previously, on May 28, a similar threat was made against a flight from Delhi to Varanasi. In that incident, passengers were evacuated via emergency exits at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Press Statement: May 28, 2024@IndiGo6E has said that flight #6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. Following necessary protocols the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. pic.twitter.com/yn6RHE0wEl — Aditya Anand (@anandaditya) May 28, 2024

Videos showed passengers and crew exiting the plane through slides, carrying their cabin baggage. This behavior violated safety guidelines, which mandate that evacuations be completed within 90 seconds and that passengers should not take any baggage during an emergency.

Due to the breach of safety protocols in the Delhi incident, IndiGo took disciplinary action by grounding two pilots and four cabin crew members.