India's Cancer Crisis: Late Detection Alarms Doctors As 60–80% Cases Found At Advanced Stages | Representational Image

Mumbai: India is facing a silent cancer crisis, with nearly 60% to 80% of cases being diagnosed only at advanced stages, drastically reducing survival chances. With over 15 lakh new cases reported every year, experts warn that delayed detection is fast becoming one of the biggest challenges in the country’s fight against cancer.

Experts attribute delayed diagnosis to multiple factors, including lack of awareness, irregular health check-ups, and fear of diagnosis. Another key challenge is the absence of early symptoms in several cancers. Diseases such as lung and pancreatic cancer often develop silently, showing no noticeable signs in the initial stages. By the time symptoms like persistent cough, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss appear, the disease is often already advanced.

Dr Meghal Sanghavi's Statement

Dr Meghal Sanghavi, Oncosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said late diagnosis is often due to a combination of low awareness, subtle symptoms, and hesitation in seeking timely medical advice. “Many cancers in their early stages are either silent or present vague signs such as fatigue, mild weight loss, or occasional discomfort, which people tend to ignore or attribute to lifestyle issues,” she explained.

Doctors also point to limited awareness and access to screening as major barriers. “Early detection depends on being alert to persistent, unexplained changes such as unusual lumps, changes in bowel or bladder habits, non-healing ulcers, or abnormal bleeding,” Dr Sanghavi added. She emphasised that regular screening, particularly for high-risk individuals or those with a family history, can significantly improve early detection rates.

Highlighting the importance of screening, Dr Sultan A. Pradhan, Surgical Oncologist at the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India, said organised screening programmes have proven effective. “Oral screening initiatives can reduce mortality by 24–30% by detecting precancerous conditions early. In Maharashtra, mobile screening units and community cancer camps have already shown impact by identifying high-risk lesions before they turn malignant,” he noted.

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Oral Cancer

In case of oral cancer, despite the ease of visual examination, nearly 70–80% of oral cancer cases in India are still diagnosed at advanced stages, when five-year survival rates drop below 30%. In contrast, early-stage detection offers survival rates exceeding 80%. According to Dr Pradhan, over 90% of cancer cases in the country are linked to tobacco use, particularly smokeless forms such as gutka, khaini, and betel nut (supari). Maharashtra carries one of the highest oral cancer burdens, with the disease being the most common among men and among the top five cancers in women.

Similarly, cancers like breast and colorectal cancer can often be detected early through routine screening. However, many people do not undergo these tests due to lack of awareness, financial constraints, and limited healthcare access, especially in rural areas. Social stigma and fear further discourage timely medical consultation.

Dr Sanghavi stressed that India is at a critical juncture in cancer detection. “While awareness is improving, screening uptake remains low, particularly in semi-urban and rural regions. Many patients still present in advanced stages, limiting treatment options and outcomes,” she said. She called for normalising routine screenings for common cancers such as breast, cervical, and oral cancers through public health initiatives, workplace wellness programmes, and community education.

She also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology. AI can analyse imaging scans, pathology slides, and patient data with speed and precision, sometimes detecting subtle abnormalities that may be missed by the human eye, especially in early-stage disease.

However, experts caution that AI is not a substitute for clinical expertise. “It works best as a support tool, enhancing a doctor’s ability to make timely and accurate decisions,” Dr Sanghavi said, adding that as technology evolves, AI could make cancer screening more accessible, efficient, and standardised.

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