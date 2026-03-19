Dharavi Healthcare Challenges: Poverty And Stigma Delay Cancer Care As Patients Reach Hospitals Late

Late cancer detection in Dharavi highlights how stigma and financial barriers delay timely medical treatment | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 19: Early detection remains a challenge in cancer care across the world. In Dharavi, however, doctors are seeing a pattern of delayed diagnosis far more frequently, with many patients arriving only at advanced stages. Limited awareness, social stigma, and financial constraints continue to push timely intervention out of reach.

Rising cancer burden in Mumbai

According to published data, Mumbai remains one of the country’s key cancer hubs, with registry data and recent estimates showing a steady rise in cases across Maharashtra. Cancer cases have risen by around 11% over the past five years, underlining the growing burden in urban centres like Mumbai.

Doctors say this larger trend plays out more sharply in densely populated cities like Mumbai and congested informal settlements like Dharavi.

Delayed diagnosis a recurring pattern

Dr Sandeep Bipte, a breast cancer surgeon who has treated several patients from the area, says delayed diagnosis is a recurring pattern. Many patients either ignore early signs or postpone medical visits for as long as they can.

He recalls the case of a woman in her early thirties who had moved to Dharavi after marriage. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she chose not to tell her husband. There was hesitation and fear around how it would be seen. There was also the question of money. She felt she looked fine and did not see the need to spend on treatment.

By the time she finally sought medical help, the cancer had reached Stage three. Doctors say such cases are not uncommon. In areas like Dharavi, conversations around cancer are still limited. Women often keep their symptoms to themselves or delay seeking help. In closely packed communities, where privacy is limited, this hesitation can stretch for months.

Concerns over cervical cancer and awareness gaps

Cervical cancer remains another concern. Doctors point to low awareness around hygiene, lack of routine screening, and limited access to preventive care. Many women are not familiar with early warning signs and do not go for regular check-ups.

“Breast cancer cases are rising sharply. Nearly half the women come to us when the disease is already in an advanced stage,” Dr Bipte says. “At that point, treatment becomes more difficult and outcomes are not always as good as they could be.”

Financial strain delays treatment

For many families, the challenge goes beyond health. Missing work means losing income. Treatment costs can be difficult to manage. As a result, medical care is often delayed until symptoms become severe.

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There have been efforts to improve awareness through screening camps and local outreach. Some progress has been made, but doctors say it is not enough. Early detection still depends on people coming forward in time.

Late hospital visits remain a key issue

In Dharavi, the issue is not just about access to hospitals. It is about when people decide to walk in. And for many, that decision still comes too late.

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