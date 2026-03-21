World Water Day 2026: Raising Animals For Meat, Eggs & Milk Uses World's One Third Fresh Water, Says PETA India; Urges People To Go Vegan

PETA India | https://resources.peta.org

Mumbai: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) launched its new billboard campaign in Mumbai, appealing people to embrace veganism. The new campaign, launched on the account of World Water Day, rides on a research finding which claims that raising animals for meat, eggs and milk uses up one third of the world's fresh water.

This message is based on the findings presented in a paper published by the renowned journal 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences' of the United States. The billboard went up in Mumbai and other major cities recently, ahead of World Water Day, celebrated on March 22 internationally. In Mumbai, the billboard is located at Tahir Kha Food Shop in Bandra (W), near the suburban railway station.

According to PETA India, animal agriculture puts a serious strain on the world’s water supply. This includes watering the crops that farmed animals eat, providing billions of animals with drinking water each year, and cleaning the filth from farms, trucks, and slaughterhouses. The Water Footprint Network states that it takes just 322 litres of water to produce 1kg of vegetables but 1,020 litres to produce 1kg of cows’ milk, 3,265 litres to produce 1kg of eggs, and 15,415 litres to produce 1kg of beef.

The animal welfare organisation said that meat, egg, and dairy industries also use one-third of the world’s cropland, which could be used to grow food for hungry humans but is instead dedicated to crops that feed animals deliberately bred and raised to be used and killed. By some estimates, animal agriculture is also responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than the world’s transportation systems combined, it added.

PETA India's senior manager of vegan and corporate projects Dr Kiran Ahuja said, "The meat, egg, and dairy industries are sucking our country dry. PETA India’s billboard makes the simple point that each one of us can help combat water waste by choosing Earth-friendly vegan meals.”

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