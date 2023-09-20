Indian Railways Increases Compensation for Train Accident Victims from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh | Representational photo

The Union Ministry of Railways has significantly increased the ex-gratia and compensation amounts for individuals either killed or injured in train accidents or related mishaps. This decision was communicated through a letter issued by Ratnesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director (Public Grievances) of the Railway Board, to the relevant authorities.

The revised ex-gratia relief amounts are applicable to passengers involved in train accidents, including collisions and derailments, as well as individuals affected by accidents at manned railway crossing gates. They also apply to victims of untoward incidents, including violent attacks, robberies, arson, or accidents involving passengers falling from trains.

Who will be eligible?

"Under the new guidelines, the ex-gratia amount for the families of passengers who tragically lose their lives in train accidents, including collisions and derailments, has been increased to an impressive Rs. 5,00,000. Earlier, this amount was only Rs. 50,000," said an official.

Additionally, the revised compensation rates extend to those who suffer grievous injuries in train accidents, with victims now eligible for Rs. 2.5 lakh in compensation. Even individuals who sustain simpler injuries will receive a much-improved compensation amount of Rs. 50,000. This is a significant enhancement from the previous rates of Rs. 25,000 for grievous injuries and Rs. 5,000 for simpler injuries.

Notably, these revisions aren't limited to train accidents alone. The new guidelines also encompass accidents that occur at manned railway crossing gates. Victims of such accidents will receive the same increased compensation rates, providing them with the necessary support during their recovery and rehabilitation.

Furthermore, the railway authorities have extended their compassion to those affected by untoward incidents. In cases such as violent attacks, robberies, arson, or any accidents involving passengers falling from trains, the families of the deceased will now receive Rs. 1.5 lakh in ex-gratia compensation. Victims of grievous injuries in untoward incidents will be entitled to Rs. 50,000, while those with simpler injuries will receive Rs. 5,000.

"The provisions for hospitalization have also seen significant improvements. In cases where passengers are grievously injured in train accidents, including derailments and collisions, they will receive Rs. 3,000 per day for hospitalization, which will be released every ten days or upon discharge, whichever comes earlier. This support extends for a maximum period of 12 months, ensuring that the injured individuals receive the necessary care and financial assistance during their recovery," said an official.

Similarly, victims of untoward incidents will receive Rs. 1,500 per day for hospitalization for the initial six months, and after that, Rs. 750 per day for the following five months. This phased approach recognizes the prolonged nature of recovery for some victims and seeks to alleviate their financial stress during this period.

Railway Doctors to play pivotal role

According to the letter, to ensure the smooth implementation of these revised compensation schemes, Railway Doctors will play a pivotal role in certifying the duration of hospitalization for injured passengers. Additionally, Senior Divisional Commercial Managers will work closely with Senior Divisional Medical Officers to coordinate and arrange the timely disbursement of ex-gratia payments.

"These revisions in ex-gratia compensation amounts by the Indian Railways reflect a compassionate and empathetic response to the needs of victims and their families. By significantly increasing the financial support available to those affected by train accidents and untoward incidents, the railway authorities are not only acknowledging their responsibility but also providing a crucial lifeline during times of crisis. This move underscores the commitment of the Indian Railways to the well-being of its passengers and the broader community it serves," said a senior railway officer.