Indian Railways begin preparations to start full catering service at stations; more ATVMs, toilet blocks likely to be installed

The Indian Railways have begun preparations on getting the stations ready to cater to more passengers whenever the Maharashtra government announces withdrawing Covid restrictions. This would mean that the railway system would be fully opened after nearly 2 years now. The daily average footfall is now touching 63-65 lakh on the suburban rail of Central Railway and Western Railway

According to railway officials, the authorities are considering opening up more Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), toilet blocks at platforms, water vending machines, asking their ticketing staff to work at full force like before Covid-19 and other amenities for passengers.

Moreover, for the first time, the railways are mulling restarting the Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva (JTBS) ticketing scheme which will enable people to buy outside from shops, general stores and outlets that have been permitted by the railways to sell suburban and long-distance train tickets and Season pass at a minimal premium.

All this however depends on the Maharashtra government which is expected to come out with a new circular in the next few days detailing Covid-19.

The top railway bosses have already passed on the message to ensure that Mumbai Suburban trains are people-ready rather than struggle at the last moment.

“We have begun rectifying ATVM machines, opening up toilet blocks or food stalls and necessary directions are being given to our staff as well to be prepared. The ticketing windows are already fully operational,” said a senior railway official.

“We might also check contracts that need to be renewed, be it for housekeeping, parking lots or even JTBS; which shall then be made available as and when we get necessary courses of action from the state government,” he added.

As of now, the entire 336 ticket windows on Central Railway and 403 windows on Western Railway are working for the public on its suburban system. The Central Railway has 476 ATVMs, out of which 178 are working with help of facilitators, while there are 157 ATVMs on Western Railway that are operational with help of facilitators out of the total 353 ATVMs.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:35 AM IST