Indian Navy mobilises rescue teams for flood relief, evacuation in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa

New Delhi: In the wake of big relief work, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilized rescue teams to provide assistance of considerable resources to state and district administrations of affected areas in the large parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa reeling under extensive flooding due to incessant rains and consequent overflowing of riverbanks and dams over the last few days.

A total of seven Naval Flood Rescue Teams (FRTs) from Mumbai have been deployed to Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts commencing from July 22.

"One Seeking 42C Helicopter from, Mumbai was deployed for aerial reconnaissance at Poladpur/Raigad on July 23. One ALH helicopter from Goa was positioned at Ratnagiri for relief/rescue AM 23 July, Additional Flood Rescue Teams are being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate deployment," according to the Indian Navy.