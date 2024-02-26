Indian Navy Conduct Airborne Insertion Operations Over Arabian Sea Enhancing Anti-Piracy Measures In Region

Indian Navy conducted tactical complex airborne insertion operations over the Arabian Sea in response to the ongoing maritime security situation in the Gulf of Aden & Arabian Sea. The high precision tactical exercises were conducted to ensure prompt action against any maritime threats.

Airborne insertion of Special Forces

Indian Navy undertook airborne insertion of Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 transport aircraft in the Arabian Sea for continued Anti-Piracy Operations in the region.

Indian Navy has enhanced presence in the troubled waters of the Indian Ocean Since Region for safety and security of commercial shipping and seafarers to ply the routes connecting Europe and Asia