INDIA Block Finalises Coordination Committee | Representative Image

The INDIA bloc on Friday finalised a *Coordination Committee and other panels.

The coordination committe will consist of:

1. Sh. KC Venugopal, INC

2. Sh. Sharad Pawar, NCP

3. Sh. TR Baalu, DMK

4. Sh. Hemant Soren, JMM

5. Sh. Sanjay Raut, SS

6. Sh. Tejasvi Yadav, RJD

7. Sh. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC

8. Sh. Raghav Chaddha, AAP

9. Sh. Javed Ali Khan, SP

10. Sh. Lallan Singh, JD(U)

11. Sh. D Raja, CPI

12. Sh. Omar Abdullah, NC

13. Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP

14. CPI-M to give name later

Campaign Committee, INDIA

1. Sh. Gurdeep Singh Sappal, INC

2. Sh. Sanjay Jha, JD(U)

3. Sh. Anil Desai, SS

4. Sh. Sanjay Yadav, RJD

5. Sh. PC Chako, NCP

6. Sh.. Champai Soren, JMM

7. Sh. Kiranmoy Nanda, SP

8. Sh. Sanjay Singh, AAP

9. Sh. Arun Kumar, CPI(M)

10. Sh. Binoy Vishwam, CPI

11. Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, NC

12. Sh. Shahid Siddiqui, RLD

13. Sh. NK Premachandran, RSP

14. Sh. G. Devarajan, AIFB

15. Sh. Ravi Rai, CPI(ML)

16. Sh. Thirumavalan, VCK

17. Sh. KM Kadar Moidin, IUML

18. Sh. Jose K. Mani, KC(M)

19. TMC (to give name later)

Working Group for Social Media

1. Ms. Supriya Srinate, INC

2. Sh. Sumit Sharma, RJD

3. Sh. Ashish Yadav, SP

4. Sh. Rajeev Nigam, SP

5. Sh. Raghav Chaddha, AAP

6. Ms. Avindani, JMM

7. Ms. Iltija Mehbooba, PDP

8. Sh. Pranjal , CPM

9. Dr. Bhalchandran Kango, CPI

10. Ms. Ifra Ja, NC

11. Sh. V Arun Kumar, CPI(ML)

12. TMC (to give name later)

Working Group for Media

1. Sh. Jairam Ramesh, INC

2. Sh. Manoj Jha, RJD

3. Sh. Arvind Sawant, SS

4. Sh. Jitendra Ahwad, NCP

5. Sh. Raghav Chaddha, AAP

6. Sh. Rajiv Ranjan, JD(U)

7. Sh. Pranjal , CPM

8. Sh. Ashish Yadav, SP

9. Sh. Supriyo Bhattacharya, JMM

10. Sh. Alok Kumar, JMM

11. Sh. Manish Kumar, JD(U)

12. Sh. Rajeev Nigam, SP

13. Dr. Bhalchandran Kango, CPI

14. Sh. Tanvir Sadiq, NC

15. Sh. Prashant Kannojia

16. Sh. Naren Chatterjee, AIFB

17. Ms. Sucheta De, CPI(ML)

18. Sh. Mohit Bhan, PDP

19. TMC (to give name later)

Working Group for Research

1. Sh. Amitabh Dubey, INC

2. Prof. Subodh Mehta, RJD

3. Ms. Priyanka Chaturvedi, SS

4. Ms. Vandana Chavan, NCP

5. Sh. KC Tyagi, JD(U)

6. Sh. Sudivya Kumar Sonu, JMM

7. Ms. Jasmine Shah, AAP

8. Sh. Alok Ranjan, SP

9. Sh. Imran Nabi Dar, NC

10. Ad. Aditya, PDP

