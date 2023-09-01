'Countdown For End Of BJP Regime Has Begun', Says TN CM Stalin At Mumbai INDIA Meet

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the countdown for the end of the “fascist BJP regime” at the centre has begun.

Countdown for BJP's end has begun: Stalin

Addressing the meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai, he charged, lies and falsehood are the capital of the “fascist BJP regime”. The countdown for their end has begun. “The nine-year BJP rule has shown scant regard to democratic ethos of India. Now, it has become a threat to democracy and its very existence. The Modi Government will go down in history for destroying democratic institutions and traditions by toppling elected governments of the Opposition. Maharashtra is the testament to BJP’s undermining of democracy,” Stalin said in his speech delivered in Tamil.

He said the INDIA bloc was growing in strength from 19 parties when it met in Patna to 26 in Bengaluru and 28 in Mumbai.

“Our Prime Minister has become the Public Relations Officer of INDIA by talking ill about us wherever he goes instead of his Government’s achievements. I thank our PM Narendra Modi for making INDIA alliance popular,” he quipped.

People of India longed for opposition unity: Stalin

According to him, the BJP-led Union Government is devoid of any achievements to show despite ruling the country for over nine years. Modi is silent over the Rs 7.5 lakh crore irregularities flagged by the CAG report. “The Modi Government is becoming unpopular day by day and the INDIA alliance becoming popular. Ours is not an alliance merely to win an election. It is an alliance to save the country and the future of its 1.4 billion citizens,” he said.

“People of India have longed for the Opposition unity. We are gathered here to honour and fulfil their expectations,” he said adding Mumbai’s meeting has turned out to be a turning-point.

Dividing opposition and toppling their governments by splurging ill gotten money and unleashing agencies have become the full-time job of the BJP, he charged. “The very notion that there should be no political opponents is fascism. India is witnessing a political dictatorship,” Stalin said.

EC has become puppet of the regime: TN CM

He charged that Modi’s government has least respect for either the Parliament or the Courts. “The Election Commission has become a puppet of this regime. The BJP has robbed the independence of all premier agencies like the ED, CBI and IT and converted them into its hit squad and these lapdog agencies are intimidating the opposition at the whims and fancies of their political masters (BJP),” he charged.

“Our intention is not to unseat an individual named Narendra Modi. We have no hatred or grudge against any individual. If BJP comes to power again, the India we all had seen will cease to exist any more. That is why we oppose them,” he said adding different parties have come together to save mother India. “We have teamed up to protect India’s sovereignty, dignity, secularism, social justice, federalism and fraternity. We will succeed in our objective with the support of the people. BJP is not an invincible party. They have been made to bite the dust in many states including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh,” he pointed out.

This is the time to end the BJP’s attempts to impose uniformity in everything such as One Nation – One Tax, One Nation – One Language, One Nation – One Culture, One Nation – One Food, One Nation – One Education policy, One Nation – One Election, One Nation – One Party, the DMK leader concluded.