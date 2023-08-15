Independence Day 2023: Celebrations At Vijayawada Division Of South Central Railway

Narendra Patil, Divisional Railway Manager of Vijaywada Division | FPJ

South Central Railways Vijayawada Division celebrated 77th Independence Day at Railway Mini Stadium, Vijayawada on 15th August, 2023. Narendra Patil, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Narendra A Patil, DRM hoisted the tricolour on the momentous occasion of 77th Independence Day. Accompanied by Valleswara B Thokala, Sr. DSC, Vijayawada the DRM inspected the parade contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Jack & Jill School, and SKCV School. He also received the ‘Guard of Honour’ at a huge gathering of Railway Officials and Staff at Railway Mini Stadium.

Patil conveyed his greetings to the Railway employees and their family members. The DRM also read out South Central Railway General Manager’s Independence Day message. Interacting with media, Patil said that Vijayawada Division is performing exceptionally well in Freight and Passenger segments due to dedicated and coordinated efforts of our Staff.

The DRM said that Divisional Gross Earnings till July 2023 is Rs 1,862.27 crore. Vijayawada Division registered an increase of 9.05% increase over the previous year. The DRM stated in terms of loading there is an increase of 4.68% over the corresponding period of last year. He emphasized that Infrastructural works are always a top priority for the Division and all the super critical projects are progressing at fast pace.

Later, Patil presented medals and certificates to 18 meritorious Railway Staff for their outstanding contribution. The DRM felicitated M Prasanth, Track Maintainer for bagging bronze medal in Sr. Nationals in Handball competition. DRM and Branch Officers witnessed the cultural programmes. The children from Jack & Jill School, SKCV High School and Bharat Scouts & Guides, Vijayawada performed various cultural programmes like dance, singing and fashion show.

At Vijayawada Railway Station, Patil also inaugurated the ‘Clean India – New India’ Selfie point set up by Central Bureau of Communications, placed at Old Booking Office Concourse, Vijayawada.

Narendra Patil, Divisional Railway Manager of Vijaywada Division | FPJ

The DRM congratulated and announced cash award all the departments involved in the arrangements. South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SCRWWO) Vijayawada Division, President, Dr. Varsha Patil hoisted the national Tricolour at Jack & Jill School along with the executive members of SCRWWO. Dr. Varsha Patil along with the Executive Members of SCRWWO also visited the Divisional Railway Hospital, Vijayawada and donated fruits to the inpatients.

