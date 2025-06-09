'Incident Unfortunate But Not New': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Over Mumbai Local Mishap That Killed 4

PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray attacked Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the fatal accident at Mumbai's Mumbra railway station, which reportedly claimed four lives and left several injured.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Thackeray addressed the mishap, blaming the Rail Minister for the incident.

VIDEO | Mumbai local train deaths: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) says, "This incident is unfortunate but not new, such incidents have happened in the past, we don't know whether he is Rail Minister or Reel Minister... He does not have focus on the real… pic.twitter.com/aR1FmQYjVZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2025

"This incident is unfortunate but not new—such incidents have happened in the past. We don't know whether he is the Rail Minister or 'Reel Minister'... He does not focus on the real issues of the railways. It is unfortunate," he said.

According to news agency ANI, several passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station due to excessive crowding on Monday morning.

The injured passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital.

Railway authorities have launched an investigation into the accident. The incident affected local train services.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the accident, the Railways has decided that all new rakes under manufacturing for the Mumbai Suburban network will have automatic door-closing facilities.

All existing rakes in service will be redesigned, and door-closure mechanisms will be installed, reported NDTV.