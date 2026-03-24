In A Heartfelt Move, Mumbai's JJ Hospital Celebrates World Tuberculosis Day With Nutrition Gift Hampers For Children Battling TB | FPJ

Mumbai: In a gesture that went beyond routine medical care, staff members at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital came together on World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, celebrated on March 24, to support young patients battling the disease with nutritional gift hampers.

According to a report by The Times of India, around 52 staff members of the state-run hospital pooled in Rs 47,000 to provide nutritional kits to 50 children undergoing TB treatment. Many of these children are as young as five years old, highlighting the vulnerability of younger age groups to the infection.

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The report also states that the initiative was led by the hospital’s paediatric department. Dr Chhaya Valvi, Head of the Department, stated that each basket was carefully curated to support recovery, containing a three-month supply of essential food items such as nuts, dates, pulses, cooking oil, and other provisions. Proper nutrition plays a critical role in improving immunity and aiding recovery among TB patients, particularly children.

The distribution drive was held during a small gathering at the hospital, which also marked nearly four years since JJ Hospital began administering bedaquiline to children under five. Bedaquiline is a relatively newer antibiotic used in the treatment of drug-resistant TB and has been a significant step forward in paediatric TB care.

At a broader level, Mumbai’s TB situation showed signs of improvement over the past year. Data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that the city recorded 54,390 TB cases in 2025, a decline from 60,633 cases reported in 2024. Of these, 48,835 cases were among Mumbai residents, compared to 53,638 in the previous year.

While the decline reflects steady progress in disease control efforts, TB continues to remain a major public health concern, with fresh infections still being reported. The JJ Hospital initiative is a reminder that fighting TB requires not just medicine, but sustained community support and care.

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