IMD predicts that Maharashtra to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till August 8

Heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining regions crippled normal life for the second consecutive day on Sunday, throwing train services off the tracks, disrupting air traffic and causing power outages in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Now the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Maharashtra will continue to be under the grip of a vigorous monsoon till the middle of this week with “heavy to extremely heavy” showers over Pune, parts of Konkan and Vidarbha till August 8.

According to the Indian Express, the IMD has put Pune, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur, Palghar and Thane districts on alert with heavy rain expected till Thursday. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune told the leading daily, “The rainfall intensity will remain moderate to heavy over most parts of Maharashtra with widespread rains expected over Konkan and Goa till August 8. While Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha would experience widespread rain till Thursday, rainfall over Marathwada will reduce after August 5.”

Overnight heavy rainfall inundated several areas in the city. Streets were waterlogged in the city from Sion. Kalyan railway station was waterlogged following incessant rain which affected the daily commuters in the capital. Six trains were cancelled and an equal number of trains were diverted while one train had been short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai, according to the Central Railways.

"The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours. Decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days is likely," the IMD said. According to IMD, "Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 24 degrees respectively."