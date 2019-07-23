IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for next 5 days

Mumbai: Mumbaikars can expect some relief from scorching heat and sultry climate in the next few days, says the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the week.

IMD officials have said there is a development of low pressure in the Arabian Sea, which will bring good rainfall. “Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and Palghar on July 23-24,” said an official.

According to IMD data, from June 1 till July 21, the rainfall recorded at Santacruz was 1,446.2mm rainfall and Colaba has received 1,019.1mm.

Rajesh Kapadia, a private weather forecaster said, the intensity of rains will increase from Wednesday evening and the city can experience very heavy rains that are likely to continue till Friday.

“A low pressure area is developing off the west coast, which will cause heavy rains from July 24 to 26. We will be closely monitoring the situation and will be issuing timely alerts for Mumbaikars,” said Kapadia.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also forecast cloudy skies with light to moderate rains in Mumbai for next 24 hours. However, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 32.7 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 25.6 degrees Celsius, while the humidity recorded at Colaba and Santacruz were 95 per cent and 90 per cent respectively.

IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen, asking them not to venture into the sea for the next five days.