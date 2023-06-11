IMD Issues Thuderstorm Warning in Several Parts of Maharashtra In 'Next 3-4 Hours'

File Photo | ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm warnings in several parts of Maharashtra in the next 3-4 hours amid the incoming cyclone "Biparjoy" over the Arabian Sea. The IMD has issued the warning in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur districts in the state.

The state is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the coming week due to the cycline, according to the latest predictions.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out," the met department said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cycline Biparjoy Details

Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm and lies centered over the east-central Arabian Sea, 460 kilometers South-South-West of Porbandar, 510 kilometres South-South-West of Dwarka and 600 km South-South-West of Naliya (as recorded at 8:30 am on Sunday), the IMD tweeted.

The cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday at noon as a very severe cyclonic storm, the met department said.

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, Goa, some parts of Konkan, most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, entire southwest and some more parts west-central Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of northeast Bay of Bengal as of June 11.

Read Also Maharashtra: IMD Predicts Monsoon In State In Next 48 Hours