IMD Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala; Mumbai Likely To Receive Rain Next Week | Representational Image

Mumbai: The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Thursday, nine days after the onset date forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency officially declared the onset of the monsoon over the southernmost state and said it is expected to advance into Goa and southern Maharashtra by the weekend.

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said the monsoon is likely to reach Goa and southern Maharashtra within the next two to three days. If it progresses normally, it is expected to arrive in Mumbai next week. Until then, the region is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, light to moderate showers and a gradual fall in temperatures.

Mumbai experienced windy and partly cloudy weather on Thursday, providing some relief from the heat and humidity. According to the IMD's forecast for the next 48 hours, the city and suburbs will continue to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 34°C and 28°C, respectively.

For Maharashtra, the IMD has issued alerts for thunderstorms, rainfall and gusty winds. The department said temperatures are likely to fall by 1- 2°C across western Maharashtra, central Maharashtra and the Marathwada region over the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Kerala since Wednesday night. The IMD issued an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Thursday morning, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 40 kmph. Similar conditions are likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Thrissur districts. Earlier, the IMD had issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm.