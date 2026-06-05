 IMD Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala; Mumbai Likely To Receive Rain Next Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIMD Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala; Mumbai Likely To Receive Rain Next Week

IMD Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala; Mumbai Likely To Receive Rain Next Week

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Thursday, nine days later than forecast by the IMD. It is expected to advance into Goa and southern Maharashtra within two to three days and reach Mumbai next week. Kerala is witnessing heavy rainfall with orange alerts in several districts, while Maharashtra is likely to see thunderstorms, showers, gusty winds and a drop in temperatures.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, June 05, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
IMD Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala; Mumbai Likely To Receive Rain Next Week
IMD Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala; Mumbai Likely To Receive Rain Next Week | Representational Image

Mumbai: The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Thursday, nine days after the onset date forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency officially declared the onset of the monsoon over the southernmost state and said it is expected to advance into Goa and southern Maharashtra by the weekend.

Read Also
Pune: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms And Rain; City Records Warmest May Nights In 12...
Pune: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms And Rain; City Records Warmest May Nights In 12...

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said the monsoon is likely to reach Goa and southern Maharashtra within the next two to three days. If it progresses normally, it is expected to arrive in Mumbai next week. Until then, the region is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, light to moderate showers and a gradual fall in temperatures.

Mumbai experienced windy and partly cloudy weather on Thursday, providing some relief from the heat and humidity. According to the IMD's forecast for the next 48 hours, the city and suburbs will continue to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 34°C and 28°C, respectively.

Read Also
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heatwave - VIDEO
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heatwave - VIDEO

For Maharashtra, the IMD has issued alerts for thunderstorms, rainfall and gusty winds. The department said temperatures are likely to fall by 1- 2°C across western Maharashtra, central Maharashtra and the Marathwada region over the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Kerala since Wednesday night. The IMD issued an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Thursday morning, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 40 kmph. Similar conditions are likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Thrissur districts. Earlier, the IMD had issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on