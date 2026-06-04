Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heatwave - VIDEO

ANI

Delhi: Bringing relief from the scorching heat, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the National Capital for Thursday and Friday.

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Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, hailstorms and heavy rain hit Shimla earlier today.

Kerala weather

The Southwest Monsoon officially arrived in Kerala on Thursday, a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast its onset. The arrival was delayed by around three days compared to its normal date.

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The monsoon usually reaches Kerala around June 1, marking the beginning of the four-month rainy season across India.

Mumbai weather

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to sunny skies on Thursday morning, with the temperature recorded at 31°C. This came a day after Mumbai and several suburban areas witnessed brief pre-monsoon showers that brought traffic to a standstill, especially on the Western Express Highway, and caused flooding at the Andheri Subway.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 24°C, respectively. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected on June 5 and 6 in Mumbai and Thane.