IMA urges Centre to take action against Ramdev for remarks against allopathy

The Indian Medical Association (IMC) has urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to take action against Yog Guru Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Act for his vitriolic accusation against modern medicine at a time when people are facing an unprecedented crisis due to SARS-COV-2.

The IMA warned that if the minister is not taking suo moto action, then it will be forced to resort to democratic means of struggle to propagate the truth to the common man and knock on the doors of the judiciary for justice.

The IMA has served a legal notice to Ramdev seeking unconditional written apology in national newspapers and roll-back of statements made against allopathy and modern medicine and also for “damage to reputation caused to the practitioners/doctors practising allopathy and modern medicine.” It has warned to initiate legal action against him if he fails to tender an unconditional written apology immediately.