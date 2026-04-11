Illegal Statues In Maharashtra's Solapur District? FIR In 4 Hours, Removal Within Hours Under New Crackdown Rules Set By Administration |

Solapur: In a strict move to curb the rise of unauthorised statues, the Solapur district administration has announced that any statue erected without permission will attract immediate legal action, including the filing of an FIR and removal within four hours.

The decision comes through a joint circular issued by the district administration, involving the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad. The move follows a series of recent incidents involving unauthorised statues across the district, which had triggered tensions and administrative concerns.

What Are The New Guidelines?

According to an ABP Majha report, as per the new guidelines, if information about an illegal statue is concealed, the concerned police patil could face suspension within seven days. Additionally, if prior intimation is not given, action may also be initiated against gram panchayat members, including proposals for disqualification.

Authorities have also made it mandatory for officials, including the sub-divisional officer, police and tehsildar, to visit the site within one hour of receiving information about an unauthorised installation.

To regulate the process, the administration has laid down nine key conditions for installing statues of prominent personalities. These include verification of land ownership, a formal resolution by the gram panchayat or municipal body, police clearance, approval from the art directorate, and a no-objection certificate from the public works department.

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Warning For Statue Manufacturers

In a major warning, the administration has also directed statue manufacturers not to supply statues without verifying official permissions. Failure to comply could result in the sealing of their factories, officials said.

District Collector S. Karthikeyan emphasised that the move is aimed at maintaining law and order while ensuring due process is followed in honouring public figures.

The crackdown follows a recent controversy in Madha taluka’s Anjangaon Kheloba, where an unauthorised statue led to tensions. Later, Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore had directed the administration to find a structured solution.

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As part of this approach, authorities have initiated discussions with villagers to regularise such installations. A model emerging from Bhosе village in Pandharpur taluka has shown early success, where residents voluntarily removed an unauthorised statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and began the process of obtaining official permissions.

However, incidents continue to surface. In Modnimb, an unauthorised statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar was recently installed next to an existing statue, raising fresh concerns.

Officials say the new rules aim to balance public sentiments with legal compliance, ensuring that tributes to revered figures are carried out in an orderly and lawful manner.

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