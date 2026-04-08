Protest In Beed Against Unauthorised Statues Outside District Collector’s Office

Beed District Collector Office | File Photo

Beed: A protest was held outside the district collector’s office on Monday against the growing number of unauthorised statues and memorials being set up across the district. The demonstrators demanded strict action against those violating government rules.

The protest was led by social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale. A memorandum was submitted to the District Collector, addressed to the Chief Minister, the State Home Minister, the Director General of Police, and the Special Inspector General of Police of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range.

Several activists took part in the agitation. These included Shaikh Younus, Mubeen Shaikh, Balasaheb More, Ashok Yede, Ramdhan Jamale, Kishkindha Panchal, Bajirao Dhakane and Bhimrao Kute.

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Protesters said that statues of well-known personalities are being installed overnight without taking permission from local authorities. They claimed that such activities are increasing in many parts of the district. They warned that these unauthorised structures, especially in sensitive or disputed areas, could create social tension and disturb law and order.

The group demanded a detailed inquiry into such cases. They also called for strict punishment for those responsible.

The protesters referred to the government’s statue policy issued on May 2, 2017, by the General Administration Department. As per the rules, permission from a district-level committee is required before installing any statue. The location must not be controversial and should not block traffic. It must also follow technical standards related to height and materials.

They added that affidavits and no-objection certificates are also required before approval is given. Dr Dhawale said that all rules must be followed strictly. He warned that strong action should be taken against anyone who ignores the law.