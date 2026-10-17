Illegal Mining Bust In Virar East: Revenue Officials Seize 15 Hywa Trucks, 5 Poclain Machines And A JCB From Forest Land In Bhatpada | IANS

​Vasai: The revenue department took major action on Friday against illegal stone excavation ongoing on forest department land in Bhatpada, Virar East. During the operation, equipment worth lakhs—including 15 Hywa trucks used for stone transportation, 5 Poclain machines, and 1 JCB—was seized.

​Surprise Raid Based on Confidential Information

​In various parts of Vasai-Virar, illegal stone excavation and transportation without any permits from the revenue department have been on the rise.

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​To curb such malpractices, the revenue department launched a special campaign and initiated strict actions.

​Recently, the revenue department received confidential information that unauthorized stone excavation was being conducted without prior government permission on forest land at Survey Number 26/2 in Bhatpada, Vasai taluka.

​Acting on this tip-off, a team led by Vasai Tehsildar Deepak Gaikwad, Virar Circle Officer, and village revenue officials conducted a surprise raid at the site on the morning of October 16, 2026, at around 6:30 AM.

​Upon the arrival of the revenue team, panic broke out at the site, and drivers dumped their loads of stones on the spot and fled.

​The department seized a massive stockpile of machinery on the spot, including 15 unauthorized Hywa trucks, 5 Poclain machines, and 1 JCB.

​Preliminary investigations revealed that this illegal excavation was being operated by Majid Baloch, according to Vasai Tehsildar Deepak Gaikwad.

​Since there was no government permission for the excavation, all machinery has been confiscated.

​Tehsildar Gaikwad stated that the process of registering a formal case and imposing punitive actions against the culprits is currently underway.

​The revenue department has issued a strong warning that such strict enforcement against unauthorized minor mineral excavation and illegal transportation will continue aggressively across the Vasai area.