Muslim Youth Allegedly Assaulted At BJP Corporator's Garba Event In Nalasopara For Wiping Off Tilak; Video Goes Viral | X @rais_shk

Nalasopara: A Muslim youth was allegedly assaulted and removed from a Navratri garba event organised by BJP corporator Jayprakash Singh in Nalasopara East after he wiped off the tilak applied to his forehead at the venue. The incident has triggered a controversy after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

Tilak And Aadhaar Checks At Venue

The garba event is being organised by Singh’s New Sahyog Social Organisation at Oswal Nagari in Nalasopara East. The event is in its 12th year. This year, organisers began applying tilak to men entering the venue and checking their Aadhaar cards.

Garba Event | India 🇮🇳हिंदू रक्षा दल को किसने दे दिया नैतिक पुलिस बनने का अधिकार? ‘लव जिहाद’ के नाम पर मुस्लिम युवक को निशाना बनाया गया, जबकि उसकी हिंदू दोस्त रोते हुए कहती है “ये सब मेरी वजह से हो रहा है।”गरबा में जाने वाले मुस्लिम युवकों के लिए भी नसीहत!जब ईमान अपनी पहचान है, तो ऐसे आयोजनों में जाने की ज़रूरत ही क्या है? अपने ईमान, इज़्ज़त और सुरक्षा की हिफ़ाज़त कीजिए। हर जगह जाना ज़रूरी नहीं होता; अपने दीन की क़द्र कीजिए और ऐसी जगहों से दूर रहिए जहाँ बेइज़्ज़ती का सामना करना पड़े। https://t.co/mnAQfVBzDT — Muslim Voice Cell (@MuslimVoiceCell) October 16, 2026

On Wednesday night, a youth identified as Yusuf had a tilak applied to his forehead. He later washed his face with water and wiped it off. He was allegedly assaulted after the organisers noticed that he had removed the tilak. He was subsequently turned away from the event.

BJP Corporator Distances Himself

After the incident, Singh told the media that the tilak was being applied to prevent incidents such as ‘love jihad’.

However, after the video showing Yusuf being assaulted went viral, the incident sparked a controversy. Singh later distanced himself from the practice, claiming that members of some Hindutva organisations had entered the garba venue and were applying tilak to visitors. He said his organisation had no connection with them.

On Friday, Singh said he had written to the deputy commissioner of police requesting that members of Hindutva organisations not be allowed into the event. He also said he would personally stand at the entrance to ensure that such incidents did not recur,

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