Mumbaikars May Soon Enjoy Year-Round Konkan Alphonso Produce As Konkan Railway & CWC Prepare to Build 2,000 Ton Cold Storage Facility In Ratnagiri | AI

Mumbaikars will soon be able to access Konkan’s famed Alphonso mangoes, cashews and nuts throughout the year with a 2,000-ton cold storage facility to be constructed through an agreement between Konkan Railway and the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC). The hub is designed to preserve seasonal produce for extended periods and is said to streamline transportation to Mumbai and surrounding commercial centers as demand dictates.

Year-Round Supply Of Mango Products

As the fresh Alphonso mango harvest is limited to a brief seasonal window, supply constraints typically follow. The new facility is said to accommodate mango pulp and other perishable items, offering continuous access to raw materials for Mumbai’s food traders, sweet manufacturers and retail markets. While the cold storage setup does not guarantee year-round availability of unpreserved, whole fruit, it ensures a constant supply of essential fruit products and processed pulp.

Operating across controlled temperatures ranging from -21°C to 4°C, the multi-purpose warehouse is tailored to hold diverse cargo, including dairy products, frozen meats, fish and various fresh fruits. According to the agreement, Konkan Railway will be providing the land for the development, while the CWC will handle the project funding. Construction is slated for completion within 18 months, offering local agriculturalists an effective mechanism to preserve harvest quality and lower transport losses.

The initiative serves as a blueprint for a broader logistics network as plans are already underway to build comparable cold storage hubs at major stations across Maharashtra, such as Nashik, Satara, Sangli and Solapur. These future sites are expected to safeguard regional commodities including grapes, vegetables, milk and specialty goods for distribution across wider rail routes.

Konkan Railway’s chairman and managing director, Santosh Kumar Jha, said, "In addition to Ratnagiri, there are plans to develop similar facilities in Khed, Chiplun, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Jharap, Murudeshwar, and Manki. This will strengthen the storage and rail transportation of agricultural produce to major markets."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/