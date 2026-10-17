Chaos At Mumbai’s Kandivali Railway Station After Ticketless Woman's Clothes Allegedly Torn During TTE Confrontation | File Pic

Mumbai: Tensions ran high at Kandivali railway station on Friday evening after a ticket inspection drive triggered a commotion on the platform, leaving a female passenger’s clothes partially torn and a chief ticket inspector (CTI) injured after falling during the physical struggle.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm at Kandivali station during a routine evening ticket-checking operation led by Chief Ticket Inspector Priya Ambavade of Western Railway. According to Western Railway officials, CTI Ambavade intercepted a female passenger, approximately 25 years of age, who was travelling without a valid train ticket. The passenger initially requested to be let off without paying a fine, but the inspector maintained duty protocol and proceeded to issue a penalty.

Ticket-checking dispute escalates into scuffle

However, the situation escalated rapidly when the first passenger attempted to flee the station to evade the fine. As Ambavade moved to intercept her, a brief physical struggle ensued on the platform. The ticket inspector lost her footing and fell onto the platform surface, while the female passenger’s clothing was partially torn during the chaotic scuffle.

Following the struggle, the passenger was escorted to the ticket inspection office for further administrative action. Shortly after, three to four women accompanying the passenger intervened, confronted staff and managed to escort her off the railway premises before penal proceedings were completed.

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Crowd demands apology from inspector

A crowd quickly gathered outside the ticket office, accusing the ticket inspector of using inappropriate language and behaving aggressively. Protesters demanded an immediate public apology from Ambavade, which she refused to issue, maintaining that she was executing standard enforcement procedures.

As public pressure and chanting mounted outside the office, units from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) had to be deployed to the scene to secure the area and prevent escalation. Security personnel systematically dispersed the crowd and restored order around the circulating area.

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Western Railway responds to incident

An official statement released by Western Railway highlighted the ongoing operational challenges faced by frontline staff. "Railway employees performing their assigned duties must be able to do so without intimidation, obstruction, or undue pressure. Attempts to evade ticket checking, interfere with official procedures, or take the law into one's own hands are matters of serious concern."

Western Railway confirmed that while standard ticket enforcement remains non-negotiable, any formal grievances regarding staff conduct will be examined objectively through proper channels based on available evidence. GRP and RPF personnel remain stationed at Kandivali to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of railway personnel and commuters.

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