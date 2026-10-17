Mumbai Traffic Cops Win Hearts After Lifting Person With Mobility Disability Across Busy Road Near Haji Ali Dargah | File Pic

Mumbai: In a heartwarming display of humanity, personnel from the Tardeo Traffic Division came to the aid of a differently-abled person who was struggling to cross the road near Haji Ali Junction while visiting the Haji Ali Dargah.

The incident took place on Friday when the police personnel, deployed for their first-shift duty at the junction, noticed the person sitting in the scorching heat and attempting to cross the road despite being unable to walk.

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Traffic constables step in to help

Recognising the person's difficulty, Police Constables Daulat Waje and Yogesh Sanap immediately stepped in and lifted the person to help them cross the road. Meanwhile, Woman Police Constable Shubhangi Gadge stopped oncoming vehicles to ensure a safe passage.

The police personnel then safely escorted the person to a shaded area inside the entrance of the Haji Ali Dargah, providing much-needed relief from the heat.

Compassionate gesture earns appreciation

The gesture has highlighted the humane side of the police force, demonstrating that their duty extends beyond maintaining law and order to helping citizens in need. The Tardeo Traffic Division personnel — Daulat Waje, Yogesh Sanap and Shubhangi Gadge — have earned appreciation for their compassionate and timely intervention.

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