Mumbai Housing Demand Jumps 8.2% In Q3 2026, Homes Below ₹1.5 Crore See Strong Buyer Interest Amid Supply Gap | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Amid the festive season, Mumbai's housing demand maintains momentum, supply is expanding at a measured pace, and rates are registering growth. However, while the metropolis shows strong buyer interest in affordable and mid-range housing, supply remains comparatively limited, highlights the latest report by Magicbricks' PropIndex on India's Residential Market.

Housing demand rises 8.2%

Healthy festive buyer sentiment is indicated in the report, as on a quarter-on-quarter basis, Mumbai's residential market has recorded 8.2% growth in demand during Q3 (July, August, September) 2026, matching the national growth of 8.2%.

Size-wise, Mumbai's housing market continues to show a strong preference for 2 BHK homes, which account for 44% of overall demand, followed by 1 BHK homes with 34% of demand, while 3 BHK homes contribute only 18%.

2 BHK homes dominate supply

On the supply side, 2 BHK homes also hold the largest share at 41%, followed by 3 BHK at 34%. "The relatively close alignment between demand and supply in the 2 BHK segment highlights its central position in Mumbai's housing market, while the higher supply share of larger configurations points to a greater availability of spacious homes," the report states.

On pricing, Mumbai's residential demand is led by the INR 1.5-3 crore segment, which accounts for 33% of demand, matching its 33% share of supply and indicating a relatively balanced market. Meanwhile, homes priced below INR 1.5 crore collectively contribute 48% of demand, highlighting strong buyer interest in affordable and mid-range housing, although supply remains comparatively limited, the report highlights.

Suburban micro-markets retain strong positions

The report also talks about micro-markets in the financial capital of the country. Strong activity is seen across established suburban corridors as Malad-Kandivali and Borivali-Dahisar retain their leading positions across the market, while Andheri East-Jogeshwari East and Mulund have strengthened their positions. In contrast, Andheri West-Jogeshwari West and beyond Mira Road have seen some moderation in their relative positioning.

Overall, the market remains anchored by well-established western and central suburban locations, with areas such as Goregaon, Andheri, Mulund and Mira-Bhayandar continuing to maintain a notable presence.

Also Watch:

Infrastructure upgrades support residential activity

Ongoing redevelopment, improving connectivity and infrastructure upgrades are supporting residential activity across these established and emerging corridors, while the shifting micro-market positions indicate a dynamic distribution of residential demand and supply across Mumbai, the report adds.

Tables attached of Mumbai's micro-markets with highest demand and supply.