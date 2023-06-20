 Illegal Horse-Cart Race Disrupts Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Video Viral
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Illegal Horse-Cart Race Disrupts Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Video Viral | Twitter Screengrab

An illegal horse-cart race caused chaos on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses captured the reckless event on camera, revealing a group of six horse-drawn carts, each pulled by two horses. The race participants mercilessly whipped the animals to force them into high-speeds. The incident took place on the recently inaugurated Versova bridge, causing major inconvenience to other road users. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

Mayhem on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

An eyewitness quoted in the Midday report stated that they were travelling from Thane and observed utter mayhem on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 5.30 pm on Sunday. The horse-cart race unfolded in broad daylight on the Versova bridge. Additionally, a large group of motorcyclists followed the carts, drinking beer and littering the road with empty bottles.

The bikers, none of whom wore helmets, performed dangerous stunts, while female supporters stood on moving motorcycles, exhilarated by the event. Amid the chaos, one of the youths fell from a bike. Shockingly, no policemen were present on the road to control the situation.

Occupying the Highway

The revelers showed complete disregard for other vehicles seeking passage on the busy stretch, effectively occupying the entire highway. The sheer number of participants deterred anyone from intervening. Travellers from Dahisar to Vasai faced significant problems as all lanes were seized by the race attendees.

Animal Rights Activist and Illegal Racing

Vijay Mohanani, an animal rights activist, highlighted that both the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court have banned the commercial use of horse carriages. Nevertheless, such carriages are still spotted near sea beaches in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts.

Authorities have received numerous complaints regarding these illegal practices, particularly in the Uran and Alibaug areas, but they have not been adequately addressed. These races are driven by illicit betting activities, facilitated by the complicity of government officials, he said.

Authorities Respond

Devidas Handore, a traffic inspector from MBVV police, stated that seven horse-carts participated in the race, all originating from Mumbai. The riders claimed to have come from Malad, but their connection with the bikers is yet to be determined. Handore assured that the movements of the participants are being monitored, and appropriate action will be taken against them.

