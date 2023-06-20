 Mumbai Police Issues Notice To Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP Workers Over Their Protest In City
A year ago, after rebellion of 40 legislators led by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena vertically split following which faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has been demanding June 20 to be declared as World Traitors Day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

It's been a year since Shiv Sena, the ideological cousin of BJP was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, split vertically because of the rebellion of 40 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde and it also meant the collapse of Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party decided to observe a protest today. Ahead of their protest, Mumbai Police have issued them a warning against hampering law and order situaton in the city.

"Mumbai Police issues notice to workers of Uddhav Thackeray faction and NCP, warning them to not hamper law and order situation. The two parties are going to protest and observe today as "International Traitors Day", a year after 40 MLAs of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena left the party," news agency ANI quoted

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has written to UN Secretary General Antonio G seeking June 20 to be declared as the World Traitors Day.

More details awaited

