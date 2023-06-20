 Mumbai News: Traffic Police To Declare Worli Stretch As 'No-Parking Zone'
Dr Annie Besant Road, one of the prominent connectors with Worli Sea Face and other routes in south Mumbai and western suburbs, is known to be congested round the clock.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: To curb traffic congestion at Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli, the Mumbai Traffic Police announced a permanent notification order on Monday stating that the stretch between Gaffar Khan junction and Worli Naka will be declared as a ‘No-Parking Zone’ for all types of vehicles. Dr Annie Besant Road, one of the prominent connectors with Worli Sea Face and other routes in south Mumbai and western suburbs, is known to be congested round the clock.

With vehicles parked along the road, the bottleneck gets even worse.

article-image

