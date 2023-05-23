IL&FS scam: Jayant Patil says ED questions unrelated to the ongoing case

Jayant Patil | Twitter/@NCPspeaks

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil, after nearly nine hours of Enforcement Directorate questioning in connection with alleged IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) scam, said that he was asked a series of unrelated questions. He also had said to the media on Monday night that he will cooperate in the probe by federal agency.

According to the information received, Patil was questioned about the Rajaram Bapu Co-operative sugar factory owned by his family since its inception. The agency sought answers about the year of its commission, board members, sales turnover etc.

He was also asked questions pertaining to the Rajaram Bapu Sahakari (Co-operative) Bank Ltd, run by the board of directors close to the Patil family since 1981 and asked for details about the gross business and annual financial turnover.

Jayant Patil questioned on Monday

After hours of grilling, Patil, while addressing the media said that, "I have answered all questions they (ED) asked me. I will go whenever they call me again to join the probe. I don't have any connection with IL & FS. No money came into my account. I didn't take money from anyone. All the allegations are false, 'mera Daman saaf hai' (There is no stain on my character)."

ED summons Jayant Patil

On May 11, the ED summoned Patil to appear before the agency, to record his statement in the case. However, he later cited his busy schedule and requested ED for another date to appear before it. He had sought 10 days' time from the federal agency.

IL&FS case probe

The ED is probing the NCP Maharashtra chief's alleged involvement in dubious loans extended to Kohinoor CTNL by IL&FS, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West). The ED began its probe into the IL&FS money laundering case in 2019 based on a First Information Report by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).