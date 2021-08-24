Good news for Mumbaikars! IKEA to launch store in city; here's when and where it will open

Ikea, the Swedish home furnishing retailer, today announced the location of its first city store in India. After opening a large-format store in Navi Mumbai last year, the Swedish retailer is coming to Worli, Mumbai. The Ikea City Store will be located Kamala Mills, one of the top shopping and retail destinations in Worli, Mumbai and well-connected to the rest of the city.

In line with Ikea’s long-term commitment to Maharashtra and India, the Worli store will be the first of its kind in India, following cities such as Paris, Moscow and Shanghai, according to a press release.

The city store format allows Ikea to be adapted to smaller spaces in an urban context. It is between 50,000 - 100,000 sq ft, whereas the traditional big IKEA blue box, is typically 400,000 - 500,000 sq ft. The store in Worli will be 80,000 sq ft and will open towards the end of 2021, complete with all safe shopping measures in place.

Along with the restaurant, services such as remote planning, personal shopper and Click & Collect will also be available at the store to contribute to the seamless customer shopping experience in the Ikea omnichannel landscape. The Worli City Store will be followed by a second city store.

Per Hornell, Market and Expansion Manager, Ikea India, “Mumbai is one of our most important markets. As part of our omnichannel approach, we will continue to introduce new meeting points to meet new customer expectations.”

Out of the 6000+ products, 2,200 products will be available for take away and the rest will be home delivered.

Ikea has an ambition to meet 200 million people in India over next few years with an omnichannel approach. This store will be the third physical store that Ikea opens in India. The first store opened in Hyderabad in 2019, followed by its Navi Mumbai store in December 2020 and has been a popular destination for Mumbai shoppers. The third large Ikea store is expected to open in Bengaluru next year. Earlier this year, it launched Ikea shopping app. As part of the omni-channel expansion, since 2019 Ikea India has eCommerce presence in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Recently expanded ecommerce in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodra and Bengaluru as part of its omni-channel expansion.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 01:51 PM IST