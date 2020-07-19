IIT-Bombay to conduct ‘Open Book’ and ‘Take Home’ exams

Shifting from the traditional method, examinations will be conducted in different modes such as Open Book exam, Take Home exams and assignment tests by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay). On the other hand, practicals and lab classes of the first semester will be deferred till the situation gets back to normal as it is not possible to conduct these classes virtually, said authorities of the institute.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said, "We have allowed Open Book exams at IIT Bombay where students can refer books and notes. Also, we have allowed Take Home exams where students can prepare and discuss for a period of seven days. These modes of exams differ on course basis and professors of respective courses can decide and inform students accordingly."

Generally, in open book exams, students are allowed to sit for the exam with books and study material and are made to find and apply information in a limited time. While, take home exams allow students to prepare and appear from home by referring to books, study material and notes.

Practical and lab classes will not be conducted in this semester, said Abhijit Majumder, a professor of IIT Bombay. Majumder said, "Practical and lab sessions will not be conducted in this semester but will be deferred till the situation gets back to normal. Some lab classes might be deferred and conducted in the following semesters."