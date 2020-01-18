If RSS chief wants to implement vasectomy 'forcefully' then PM Modi should enact law: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's view on two-child policy and said that if the latter wants to implement vasectomy 'forcefully' then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should enact a law for the same.

"Mohan Bhagwat Ji wants a two-child law. Maybe he doesn't know that Maharashtra already has several laws on this along with many other states. In Maharashtra, people with a third child cannot fight local body polls.

Still, if Bhagwat Ji wants to forcefully implement vasectomies then let Modiji make such a law and make people undergo vasectomy," said Malik while speaking to ANI.