Minister Nawab Malik’s brother beats labourers, video viral

Mumbai: A video clip showing Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik’s brother and corporator from Kurla Kaptan Malik thrashing few labourers surfaced on Tuesday.

In the clip, said to be one-and-half months old, Kaptan, a coporator for ward 170, was recorded roughing the labourers while they were carrying out road side work. He was asking them to show the work order.

When asked Kaptan about the vide clipping he said, “The labourers, who works during the night and on the holidays, were illegally laying fiber optic cables.

When I asked the local BMC officers they also said that they had not given any such order. Now I will take the issue to BMC commissioner,” he said.

Kaptan further said, “They were labourers, they were goons who were carrying out unauthorized work”.

Reacting to the video, Kaptan’s brother Nawab Malik said, “Action should be taken if a person has done something wrong. Those seen in the video have the right to go to the police. It does not matter if someone is a corporator or brother of a minister. Nobody is above the law”.