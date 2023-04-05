ICICI Bank case: Venugopal Dhoot still in ICU; Mumbai court waives off personal presence requirement

Venugopal Dhoot | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot is still in the ICU of a hospital in Aurangabad after his release from prison in the case concerning cheating of ICICI bank and not fit to travel to Mumbai for fulfilling bail procedure. Considering his "peculiar" situation, a special court has waived off the requirement for his personal presence.

The court noted that he is still in Aurangabad hospital's ICU where he was taken by an air ambulance on January 20 this year after his release from prison. The court called the situation peculiar and extraordinary and said his prayer will have to be allowed.

Read Also Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail from judicial custody in ICICI Bank loan case

Venugopal Dhoot had to be present when court acceps those standing as surety for him

Dhoot was required to be present in person when the court accepts those standing as surety for him and he was also required to sign a bond. His advocate Sandeep Ladda had informed the court that during the judicial custody of Dhoot itself, his condition was not good as his sugar level was not under control along with other health issues too.

Accordingly, the medical officer of prison had administered medicine to him as per the order of the court and also prepared his health record.

CBI opposed his plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed his plea and said that his personal presence is required for the procedure.

Special Judge MR Purwar considered in the order that even when in jail, he was administered insulin with the help of an attendant after regular sugar checks and that he was provided a medical diet, while granting the relief.

As per the agency’s case, Dhoot is alleged to have given kickbacks to the then ICICI bank MD-CEO Chanda Kocchar through her husband Deepak Kocchar for sanctioning loans of Rs. 1,050 crores to Videocon group companies. The group later defaulted on the loans.